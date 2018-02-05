Collapse -
msaccess97
by f-2433882
A menu can be added at any time and modified at any time as long as the add-in is available. I believe it is installed as default.
James.
James_easter@lineone.net
A menu can be added at any time and modified at any time as long as the add-in is available. I believe it is installed as default.
James.
James_easter@lineone.net
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
msaccess97
can somebody pls.. email me a short sample program that has a menu on it.. i know that i have to use the addmenu.. but i forgot to use it.
regards,
danny
dredd140@hotmail.com
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.