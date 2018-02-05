Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

msaccess97

By dredd ·
hi,
can somebody pls.. email me a short sample program that has a menu on it.. i know that i have to use the addmenu.. but i forgot to use it.

regards,
danny
dredd140@hotmail.com

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

msaccess97

by f-2433882 In reply to msaccess97

A menu can be added at any time and modified at any time as long as the add-in is available. I believe it is installed as default.

James.
James_easter@lineone.net

gravatar
Collapse -

msaccess97

by dredd In reply to msaccess97

thanks ..sori for the late reply i forgot my password

gravatar
Collapse -

msaccess97

by dredd In reply to msaccess97

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums