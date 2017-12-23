Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

msado25.tbl error ?

By tunglv1975 ·
I using ADO to connect MS Access, it run ok, but after that I use Package and Deployment Wizard to make setup file and then I run setup, one error : "An error occurred while registering the file "C:\windows\system32\msado25.tbl"".

Someone help me fix error please !
Many thanks

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Solution to msado25.tbl error

by irfan_ms In reply to msado25.tbl error ?

I have done R&amp on these and lastly came out with one solution actually it is the error with "Microsoft Data Access Components 2.5" try removing the same and reinstall it again will solve yur problem.Or Secondly
Delete the windows user profile on yur machine and create a new user will also solve yur problem.
If you got solution which is more better than these pease do revert me back @ my Email :- irfan_ms@yahoo.com

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums