Solution to msado25.tbl error
I have done R& on these and lastly came out with one solution actually it is the error with "Microsoft Data Access Components 2.5" try removing the same and reinstall it again will solve yur problem.Or Secondly
Delete the windows user profile on yur machine and create a new user will also solve yur problem.
If you got solution which is more better than these pease do revert me back @ my Email :- irfan_ms@yahoo.com
msado25.tbl error ?
Someone help me fix error please !
Many thanks
