Multiple copies of incoming mail

By Kirk.Haggerty
A friend of mine has a problem with his home PC.
He installed Outlook 2003 and has 2 email addresses; an old Compuserve address and a new Mnet address. He will soon phase out the old address later on. This is what he has to say:

"I set up two accounts, one for my new e-mail address at Mnet and the other for my old e-mail address at compuserve. When I click on ?Send/Receive Mail" I get two copies (with exactly the same time on them) of all e-mails sent to me at my MNet address but only one copy of e-mails sent to me at my CompuServe address. I spent more than an hour setting up the ?E-Mail-Account?, so I?m fairly familiar with that part of Outlook now."

I checked the MS Outlook Handbook 2002/2003 by Microsoft Press, but I don't see any troubleshooting FAQs for this situation.
Anybody have any ideas?
Thanks

by ctrservices In reply to Multiple copies of incoming mail

If the message-ID headers are identical you may have set up duplicate folders for the account. Delete the Mnet account and recreate it.

by Kirk.Haggerty

It worked!!! Thank you :-)

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Multiple copies of incoming mail

It sounds very much like you have duplicated the MNet account.

I would delete that account and recreate it again and see if that cures the problem.

Lets know how you get on.

Col

by Kirk.Haggerty

It worked!!! Thank you :-)

by Kirk.Haggerty

