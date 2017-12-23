Collapse -
by ctrservices
If the message-ID headers are identical you may have set up duplicate folders for the account. Delete the Mnet account and recreate it.
Collapse -
It sounds very much like you have duplicated the MNet account.
I would delete that account and recreate it again and see if that cures the problem.
Lets know how you get on.
Col
Multiple copies of incoming mail
He installed Outlook 2003 and has 2 email addresses; an old Compuserve address and a new Mnet address. He will soon phase out the old address later on. This is what he has to say:
"I set up two accounts, one for my new e-mail address at Mnet and the other for my old e-mail address at compuserve. When I click on ?Send/Receive Mail" I get two copies (with exactly the same time on them) of all e-mails sent to me at my MNet address but only one copy of e-mails sent to me at my CompuServe address. I spent more than an hour setting up the ?E-Mail-Account?, so I?m fairly familiar with that part of Outlook now."
I checked the MS Outlook Handbook 2002/2003 by Microsoft Press, but I don't see any troubleshooting FAQs for this situation.
Anybody have any ideas?
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.