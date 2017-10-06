working to music..
I only ever listen to Mannheim Steamroller's Fresh Aire series when working on the computer.
and not in mp3 format, I use the amercian gramophone produced cds to listen to them...
naturally ripped onto the hard drive, but I do have the store bought cds of the songs.
go figure, it's even legal to download mp3s on a p2p here, yet I go buy my music.
Mood based, not application based
to a point at least.
Lots of instramentalists. Vinne Moore, satriani, vai, jeff beck (rock), joe beck (jazz), freidman, and many more.
Clapton is always good as long as a more upbeat, agressive mood is called for.
80's metal, 90's (not grunge), and some of the more agressive metal of today.
Depends on mood like jd says
I basicallly listen to anything that will block the sales people's voices (They are particularily loud on the phones) while I am trying to make a deadline.
]:)
It depends on my mood
I tend to listen to heavy metal and throw in a little hair metal for good measure.
I'll listen to classical if I have to REALLY concentrate, or if I'm feeling pretty mellow.
The one song that typically finds its way into my rotation is "The System is Down" from Strongbad
You walked into that one
Judging by your avatar, I can see why you treasure hair bands, those were the good ole days. OUCH!!!!
Just having a fun poke, no real offense intended.
Nice!
I guess it's time to Photoshop some more hair on my avatar. Look for a new one later today.
How bout these for new avatars
Option 1
http://static.flickr.com/54/148741436_6a041af423_t.jpg
Option 2
http://static.flickr.com/55/148745730_99c4b4f548_t.jpg
That's tough...
I think the red overpowers your delicate features. I'd vote for the white mane.
Music to code by?
What music do you listen to?
