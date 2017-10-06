Search

By Ed Woychowsky ·
Ok, with the advent of digital music players a great deal has been said about listening to music at work. However, nobody has ever mention what music goes with which activity. An example of this would be that I listen to either Pink Floyd or The Grateful Dead when coding XSLT. JavaScript, however, goes better with Jethro Tull, but C# requires Led Zepplin or Blue Oyster Cult.

What music do you listen to?

working to music..

by Jaqui In reply to Music to code by?

I only ever listen to Mannheim Steamroller's Fresh Aire series when working on the computer.

and not in mp3 format, I use the amercian gramophone produced cds to listen to them...
naturally ripped onto the hard drive, but I do have the store bought cds of the songs.


go figure, it's even legal to download mp3s on a p2p here, yet I go buy my music.

gravatar
Collapse -

Mood based, not application based

by jdclyde In reply to Music to code by?

to a point at least.

Lots of instramentalists. Vinne Moore, satriani, vai, jeff beck (rock), joe beck (jazz), freidman, and many more.

Clapton is always good as long as a more upbeat, agressive mood is called for.

80's metal, 90's (not grunge), and some of the more agressive metal of today.

gravatar
Collapse -

Depends on mood like jd says

by stargazerr In reply to Music to code by?

I basicallly listen to anything that will block the sales people's voices (They are particularily loud on the phones) while I am trying to make a deadline.

]:)

gravatar
Collapse -

It depends on my mood

by jmgarvin In reply to Music to code by?

I tend to listen to heavy metal and throw in a little hair metal for good measure.

I'll listen to classical if I have to REALLY concentrate, or if I'm feeling pretty mellow.

The one song that typically finds its way into my rotation is "The System is Down" from Strongbad

gravatar
Collapse -

Hair metal...

by sMoRTy71 In reply to It depends on my mood

makes everything better!

gravatar
Collapse -

You walked into that one

by Oz_Media In reply to Hair metal...

Judging by your avatar, I can see why you treasure hair bands, those were the good ole days. OUCH!!!!

Just having a fun poke, no real offense intended.

gravatar
Collapse -

Nice!

by sMoRTy71 In reply to You walked into that one

I guess it's time to Photoshop some more hair on my avatar. Look for a new one later today.

gravatar
Collapse -

How bout these for new avatars

by sMoRTy71 In reply to Nice!

Option 1
http://static.flickr.com/54/148741436_6a041af423_t.jpg

Option 2
http://static.flickr.com/55/148745730_99c4b4f548_t.jpg

gravatar
Collapse -

Option 1

by Jay Garmon Contributor In reply to How bout these for new av ...

It's far more stately and austere.

gravatar
Collapse -

That's tough...

by Beth Blakely In reply to How bout these for new av ...

I think the red overpowers your delicate features. I'd vote for the white mane.

