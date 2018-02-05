Well start witht he simple things first
Scan the system for infections and see if you have picked up anything.
Then if there is nothing with the first look at what is actually being used in the form of resources by the system at the time. Open the Task Manager before you start and have it visable on the screen and see what it's telling you when the system hangs. It could be something as simple as using all the available resources and all you have to do is wait for the system to go through it's processes to become responsive again.
Thank you!
I appreciate you trying to help out. Problem has been nonexistent these past few days so I'm hoping the update has resolved the issue for good.
Powerwash.
Is your Asus a chromebook or a laptop? What OS are you using? Have you tried to do a Powerwash?
Make some clean
Agree with the upstairs suggestion. Also you can do some simple cleaning job to see if improvements will be there. Worse situations need to extend the storage of hard drives or reinstall the system, but I don't think you need to do that before detect what's happening there.
Re:
Thanks! I ran a full scan, but there are no threats or compromised files. I ran another Windows update yesterday to see if it would fix the problem. So far, no freezing has occurred after the update. It might just have been a case of missing updates, I guess.
useful discussion
After reading the upstairs suggestion， I fix my own issue .
My ASUS K555U
I've recently been experiencing an issue with my ASUS laptop, Whenever I'm working online with numerous tabs open, my device suddenly stops responding.
My ASUS K555U keeps on "crashing"
I've recently been experiencing an issue with my ASUS laptop, Whenever I'm working online with numerous tabs open, my device suddenly stops responding. The cursor doesn't appear when using the mouse and the trackpad. Since it freezes, the only option I could think of every time this happens is to power cycle the laptop by turning it off through the power button. Am I missing something?