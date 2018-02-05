Hit F8 during boot and run a Windows Reinstall.
Guides are available here for the various version of Windows. Details here:
http://www.webtree.ca/windowsxp/repair_xp.htm
Some more here:
http://www.windowsreinstall.com/
Once you repair Windows, run a check for malware and spyware, tons of products out for this now. Yahoo anti-spyware, Earthlink, AdAware, McAfee, Norton, etc. Simply Google the term "anti-spyware" and you will provided tons of links.
Run a check for viruses also.
Dumprep is used by windows to create memory dumps. It is not the cause of your reboot problems. I agree with bfilmfan, do a repair install and then run an anti-virus and malware check.
You can get Adaware here:
http://www.lavasoftusa.com/software/adaware/
and Spybot Search & Destroy here:
http://www.safer-networking.org/en/index.html
They are both free. Download them, install them, update them and then do a scan with each of them.
Post back with any further problems.
Cheers.
RW
first off, do you have dsl internet? if you do try and disable internet before you startup. then boot into safe mode and run virus scan. You might have the lsass virus that causes your mahine to reboot over and over.
1. run a diagnostics program
you might have a bad hard drive
2. check your capacitors next to the CPU.
If they are flat on top they are good , if not
they bad. You will have to replace the motherboard.
good luck
First check Your memory module,than go to adm. tools\services\rpc right click with mouse ,open properties\recovery and set take no action in all three cases.Also scan your comp. with some antivirus prog. If You have damaged files download sysclean.com utility from WWW.TREND.COM with latest lptxxx.zip file (read the manual ...) it should repair damaged files.
My computer keeps on rebooting
KernelFaultCheck
dumprep 0 -k
Location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
Path: %systemroot%\system32\dumprep 0 -k
Please help me prevent that file or application from getting access to my startup.
