Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

My computer keeps on rebooting

By fkliford ·
A file or application (I don't really know what it is) keeps on getting access to my startup and causes my computer to reboot. I tried to delete it but it recreates itself every time after being deleted. I took a look at my startup and here what I saw:
KernelFaultCheck
dumprep 0 -k
Location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
Path: %systemroot%\system32\dumprep 0 -k

Please help me prevent that file or application from getting access to my startup.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by BFilmFan In reply to My computer keeps on rebo ...

Hit F8 during boot and run a Windows Reinstall.

Guides are available here for the various version of Windows. Details here:
http://www.webtree.ca/windowsxp/repair_xp.htm

Some more here:
http://www.windowsreinstall.com/

Once you repair Windows, run a check for malware and spyware, tons of products out for this now. Yahoo anti-spyware, Earthlink, AdAware, McAfee, Norton, etc. Simply Google the term "anti-spyware" and you will provided tons of links.

Run a check for viruses also.

gravatar
Collapse -

by ReWrite In reply to My computer keeps on rebo ...

Dumprep is used by windows to create memory dumps. It is not the cause of your reboot problems. I agree with bfilmfan, do a repair install and then run an anti-virus and malware check.

You can get Adaware here:

http://www.lavasoftusa.com/software/adaware/

and Spybot Search & Destroy here:

http://www.safer-networking.org/en/index.html

They are both free. Download them, install them, update them and then do a scan with each of them.

Post back with any further problems.

Cheers.

RW

gravatar
Collapse -

by tigers7612 In reply to My computer keeps on rebo ...

first off, do you have dsl internet? if you do try and disable internet before you startup. then boot into safe mode and run virus scan. You might have the lsass virus that causes your mahine to reboot over and over.

gravatar
Collapse -

by glyall In reply to My computer keeps on rebo ...

1. run a diagnostics program
you might have a bad hard drive

2. check your capacitors next to the CPU.
If they are flat on top they are good , if not
they bad. You will have to replace the motherboard.

good luck

gravatar
Collapse -

by Zelimir In reply to My computer keeps on rebo ...

First check Your memory module,than go to adm. tools\services\rpc right click with mouse ,open properties\recovery and set take no action in all three cases.Also scan your comp. with some antivirus prog. If You have damaged files download sysclean.com utility from WWW.TREND.COM with latest lptxxx.zip file (read the manual ...) it should repair damaged files.

Back to Windows Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums