My External Hard Drive wont open

Available USB power?
If you haven't already done so, unplug all other USB devices and try your drive. <br>
Unless you have one of the small pocket USB drives you may need a powered USB hub to plug into your laptop. It could be that your laptop's USB hub doesn't have enough power to run your external drive. They don't have very much power.<br>
BTW- Powered hubs are fairly inexpensive. <br>
perhaps you didn't...
Perhaps there might be a fault with the laptop OR the HDD where the drive is trying to pull more power than the USB port.
try plugging the Hard disk into another USB port or another computer.
Another thing I've had happen
Right click on My Computer select Manage and click on Disk Management. See if the drive shows up there. You may have to right click and activate the drive. I've only ever had to do this once but...
I've seen one computer use up drive letters.
Not clicking, "Safely Remove Hardware" in the "System Tray" before removing a USB device used up drive letters. The fix is simply to go to, "Safely Remove Hardware", with or without a USB device plugged in, and click until there is only one drive letter assigned to the device.
Check event viewer
for any corresponding error in application log and system log.
You can access event viewer from Start > Contorl Panel > Administration Tools > Event Viewer in Windows XP
