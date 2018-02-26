to add
i did change my SSID to FBI Surveillance van just to mess with my neighbors stealing my wifi, is this a random UDP flood attack or is this specifically attacking me? many different Ip numbers here, is this at all something i can stop or is my router doing a good job? no extra clients on my DHCP client list
my firewall log
09/17/2012 16:35:58 **UDP Flood Stop** (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:58 **UDP flood** 93.180.110.193, 53080->> 192.168.2.5, 50938 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:58 **UDP flood** 5.164.172.9, 28922->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:57 **UDP flood** 194.44.21.44, 45357->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:57 **UDP flood** 206.8.11.4, 59308->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:57 **UDP flood** 114.89.1.252, 29800->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:57 **UDP flood** 181.42.204.38, 28646->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:56 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 52482->> 8.8.8.8, 53 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:55 **UDP flood** 190.62.176.109, 27989->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:53 **UDP flood** 89.84.162.150, 50567->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:49 **UDP flood** 118.169.134.180, 9807->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:49 **UDP flood** 78.220.115.21, 15459->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:47 **UDP flood** 99.180.118.7, 15296->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:45 **UDP flood** 46.249.55.44, 21336->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:45 **UDP flood** 78.184.246.248, 6881->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:43 **UDP flood** 126.9.46.183, 22566->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:42 **UDP flood** 146.247.34.106, 38263->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:40 **UDP flood** 221.221.23.112, 22091->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:37 **UDP flood** 213.141.145.236, 51250->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:33 **UDP flood** 86.1.103.233, 14925->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:31 **UDP flood** 79.165.232.64, 22470->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:31 **UDP flood** 94.7.146.132, 23661->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:31 **UDP flood** 193.243.173.8, 51413->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:30 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 61852->> 8.8.8.8, 53 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:30 **UDP flood** 77.161.72.169, 54530->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:29 **UDP flood** 79.100.165.191, 9080->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:29 **UDP flood** 81.203.138.132, 10741->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:27 **UDP flood** 99.125.71.98, 53970->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:27 **UDP flood** 50.12.91.158, 14891->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:26 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 95.153.176.157, 25109 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:26 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 79.169.2.177, 6881 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:26 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 92.132.205.48, 25854 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:26 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 89.43.156.231, 41 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:24 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 88.169.116.153, 51413 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:24 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 62.98.178.241, 46585 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:24 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 41.142.226.2, 36889 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:24 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 217.129.117.32, 18465 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:24 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 41.225.230.92, 13020 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:23 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 49.143.103.167, 49278 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:23 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 85.221.152.190, 53070 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:23 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 75.59.224.81, 36242 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:23 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 187.201.76.230, 22055 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:23 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 41.248.144.40, 37941 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 117.211.83.218, 50390 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 85.26.233.25, 1875 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 117.9.92.78, 16001 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 90.229.161.81, 56726 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 177.18.214.17, 58509 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 68.47.119.165, 36519 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 94.140.83.143, 49258 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:22 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 86.15.144.129, 10865 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:21 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 2.132.63.223, 35691 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:21 **UDP flood** 192.168.2.5, 44473->> 24.131.208.145, 36493 (from WAN Outbound)
09/17/2012 16:35:21 **UDP flood** 61.15.76.191, 16001->> 192.168.2.5, 44473 (from WAN Inbound)
should i be worried about this?
