mySQL Form base application on Mac
Hi
I think VB 6.0 is the better tool for ur development. Um a programmer esp. in VB. It is very easy to use that user friendly. Non computer students can understand it quickly
- Kadar -
VB 6.0 is next to useless for what I need. Visual Basic doesn't not run on a macintosh computer easily.
I'm a programmer so I don't need an extremely simple compiler. I'm just looking for the proper tools to do this in.
Does anyone have suggestions for a development tool forthis? This is in OS 9.
Thanks.
