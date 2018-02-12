Search

mySQL Form base application on Mac

By tilsharic ·
I'm trying to create an end-user front end for a mySQL database. It needs to be able to run queries and display the data in a fashion that non-computer people can understand and use easily.

Does anyone have suggestions for a development tool forthis? This is in OS 9.

Thanks.

by kannuvappa_ngr In reply to mySQL Form base applicati ...

Hi
I think VB 6.0 is the better tool for ur development. Um a programmer esp. in VB. It is very easy to use that user friendly. Non computer students can understand it quickly

- Kadar -

by tilsharic In reply to mySQL Form base applicati ...

VB 6.0 is next to useless for what I need. Visual Basic doesn't not run on a macintosh computer easily.

I'm a programmer so I don't need an extremely simple compiler. I'm just looking for the proper tools to do this in.

by tilsharic In reply to mySQL Form base applicati ...

This question was closed by the author

