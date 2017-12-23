MySQL LIMIT in SQL Server

Not quite
Acually SET ROWCOUNT will return the first set of records. e.g.
SET ROWCOUNT 100
SELECT * FROM Customers
will return the first 100 Customers. But in MySQL
SELECT * FROM Customers LIMIT 100 - will return the first 100
SELECT * FROM Customers LIMIT 101,200 - will return from record # 101 to 200.
Is this possible in SQL Server or Oracle?
Mimic MySql Limit Function
Not in SQLServer directly. It doesn't return a row counter so there is no way to say record x-z.
Well it has been a while
Another piece of syntax I've forgot.
Have to get my RAM refresh cyle adjusted.
Use a temp table / table variable
You could use a table variable with an identity column:
DECLARE @tbl (
intRowId int IDENTITY (1,1),
chrCustomerName varchar(50),
...
)
INSERT INTO @tbl
SELECT * FROM Customers
SELECT * FROM @tbl WHERE (intRowId > 100) AND (intRowId < 200)
It's a bit of a hack, but it will do what you're looking for...
Oh, and SET ROWCOUNT x is the same as SELECT TOP x, and you don't need to turn TOP x off when you're done...
-C
Oracle
In Oracle you can use the pseudo-column rownum. So the query would be:
SELECT * FROM Customers where rownum < 100;
SELECT * FROM Customers where rownum > 100 and rownum < 201;
or
SELECT * FROM Customers where rownum BETWEEN 101 and 200;
LIMIT alternative
http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/library/en-us/dnaspp/html/pagercontrols.asp
Here's a solution
Let's say you want to select a window of 10 records out of a table.
SELECT TOP 10 *
FROM [Table]
WHERE [Primary_Key] NOT IN
(SELECT TOP ### [Primary_Key]
FROM [Table]
ORDER BY [Sort_Field]))
ORDER BY [Sort_Field]
Replace the ### with a number. If you set ### to 0, you'll get just the top 10 rows. If you set ### to 10, you'll get rows 11-20, set to 20 for rows 21-30, etc.
Scott
A generic solution
If the query you want to page is "SELECT * FROM SALES", probably exist another solutions. But if your query is a little more complicated, this is a good option. This script may be a quite slow but it's generic.
This example use pages of 20 rows, and take de second page of "SELECT * FROM SALES".
SELECT Identity(int, 1, 1) AS row_number, temp_table_paging.* INTO #TEMP_PAGING_TABLE FROM ( SELECT * FROM SALES ) as temp_table_paging
SELECT * FROM #TEMP_PAGING_TABLE WHERE row_number >= 20 AND row_number < 39
SELECT max(row_number)as cantidad FROM #TEMP_PAGING_TABLE
DROP TABLE #TEMP_PAGING_TABLE
DB2 inquiry
Is it true that DB2 would append orphaned detail records to the previously read header record? Is there a way for DB2 to check for key fields defined in header and detail files before attaching detail records to a header record?
MySQL LIMIT in SQL Server
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.