mystery LAN manager
could be lots of stuff. do you have any remote control software (remote commander, pcanywhere) installed? if not, sounds like you've caught a 'back door' uh, ' virus' aka trojan. you may have to restore your os from a known good backup or reinstall from wiped hard drive. you can hunt for 'trojan' on www.cert.org for manual ways to detect/remove but if i had a trojan i'd just scrap what i had and start over. if somebody has back-door access to your box then no telling how contaminated it is...sorry hope this is not the case for you. good luck.
Visit http://www.svrops.com/svrops/routersdwn.htm and download the program Active Ports from the site. After installing it, the program will show you all open ports. When someone takes control, open the aports program and click on the port for the system name/IP of the controlling party. Then open notepad and type "Your Busted (name of system)". Works every time.
