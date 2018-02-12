National Do Not Call List, a scam.

The US version
well it turns out that the FCC has done the exact same thing. Its hard not to really, they MUSt make it available to all telemarketing companies, and they don't restrict it to country or originating calls.
As such, ANYONE can pretend to be a telemarketer and those outside of the USA (Guam, Gayana and all the other sketchy scammers that scam little old ladies for credit car info), can use and abuse such a list as they are not bound by the same marketing regulations that the FCC places on US companies.
DO NOT register on the national do not call registry, many people who have done so now get more calls than ever, there's a non stop line of calls coming in to the CRTC with mass callign complaints since registering on Canada's list. With the same regulations applied in the USA, and a lot more telemarketing companies there, it only stands to be even worse in the US.
While I've had fairly good luck with it
there are still companies in the U.S. that use the list in a manner inconsistent with its labeling. Been in the news, recently.
edit: sp
And to add
There are exceptions for charities, etc.. I never received calls from charities until I was put on the do not call list, then I was getting them at a minimum of 1 per week. Telling each one not to contact me, it took almost a year for those to stop.
Charities and elections are exempt from such regulations.
They can call you and do not have to adhere to the NDNC reistry. they are not deemed telemarketing, as their foundations are deemed publicly known and therefore do not require marketing to ensure brand penetration or recognition, canvassing laws give them extra room.
Yup, I understand that
after being told the same by them. However, I was not called by them until 3 weeks after registering for the do not call list on an old land phone. I have since moved to another phone (VOIP) and have not received hardly any SPAM. Had it for well over a year
And any company you've done business with recently
is exempt as well.
Never mind the ones that claim that, or seem to think that you have done business with them, when in fact you've done no such thing.
We used to get a few calls when we first got on the list.
Now the only companies that call are the telephone companies who try to get us to switch to their long distance service which we've dropped completely. Those calls have even dropped off.<br><br>
I do remember at first thinking it was a mistake but it has worked pretty good for us.
Hmmmmmm.....
Nunbers to local officials are listed online.
Numbers put on Do Not Call list results in spam.
Methinks I have a fun filled weekend activity lined up.
Thanks!!
]:)
Out of the box method.
I inform the unwanted caller that I have arranged with my telco to charge $35.00 per minute to listen to unsolicited sales calls. If they wish to avoid such a charge they must immediately remove my number from their database.
The unscrupulous hang up immediately and do not call back. The scroupulous firms add me to their internal do not call list. In either case I win.
Uncrupulous or stupid?
You must get some pretty stupid callers. Any predictive dialler would not complete the call to a billed number to begin with.
Secondly, it would be a cold day in **** before you ever found a judge to rule it in your favour and it WOULD take a judge to get any money from them.
Having worked for the CRTC as a QA manager, monitoring telemarketing agents all over North America, I'd say you either have really stupid callers or they are very smart and know when not to waste their time on the phone with you.
Telemarketers (being tracked on a cost per minute basis)don't make money from people that don't want to talk to them and they don't keep their jobs that way either, drop the call and on you go to someown that will hear you out and spend their money.
There are MANY that will talk with them and
hear them out, buy products etc.
Why waste their time with someone who clearly isn't interested in why they are calling?
I doubt anyone really falls for the pay per call threat though, whether it works in the long run or not.
One of the best I heard though was durign long distance deregulation, in Canada the system was set up differently than the USA, and two years later.
Our local telco's (operated by US owned GTE) were mandated is that they could NOT offer a lower price than a competing company, otherwise they'd retain a monopoly and Canadian carriers would fail in building a competitive client base.
While listening in on one agent in another province (Ontario I belies it was)I heard about six different call and all of them cut him off and said they were not interested.
The next person said the same thing so he very politely said, "I understand you don't want to talk to a telmarketer, but can I ask what it is that you are not interested in?"
Prospect: "yeah, whatever you're selling."
Caller "I'm not actually tryig to sell yuo anything but just wanted to let you know that you can now get your long distance bill from a Canadian company that is regulated to charge you less than Bell." (Bell being the local, US owned, provider in Ontario).
Prospect "You liar, Bell is a provincially owned company and Sprint is a US company! (partially true in that Sprint US is US owned)
Caller: "I can appreciate that, most people in canada think their servcie is Canadian based, but in fact GTE owns MOST of Canada's local service providers. Spritn CANADA, is a wholly Canadian owned company traded by CallNet Enterprises out of toronto), they do have a 12% non equity share invested by Sprint USA though, for use of teh more common name and ability to cross the border and use lines at a lower cost, thus you pay less."
After a few more minutes the prospect was a customer and saved in his bills.
Like I say, there are GOOD telemarketers and crappy ones. teh good ones probe, offer a rebuttal or two and are on to the next call. The crappy ones hang on like a loose tooth and stuble along as they beg for a deal.
They have SO many ways of screwing over a prospect that is rude and hangs up or calls them ames though, you are usually best off being relly polite and asking to be removed from the list. Although I was there to make sure telemarketers didn't misrepresent the various companies they sold for, a lot of the time they will place your number in queue for a call every day at dinnertime if you hang up or are rude. That list is then sold and circulated with your number as a key contact, they will target you more and mroe the ruder you get.
How many times have you hear dsomeone REALLY po'd at telemarketing saying I just hang up on them when they call, I told them I'm not interested a hundred times etc. That's the result of poor call handling.
National Do Not Call List, a scam.
In Canada, the CRTC mandates that all telemarketers MUST adhere to numbers placed on a DNC list. When you ask for your number to be removed, the calling agency must update their list so that the next outfit does not buy YOUR number, or that's how its supposed to work anyway. Rude people usually get added to a call back list instead and marked as a key call, whereas polite and patient people will usually be removed from lists.
So, enter the national do not call list. Again, this list MUST be available to telemarketers so that they can cross reference existing lists. What do you need to become an approved telemarketer that can download the national do not call list? Nothing. Just annual subsrciption payment, $50 for such a list is DIRT cheap indeed! That only pays for 50 numbers from most other list providers.
Just visit the website, click the link and say you are a telemarketer and you get a list of ALL numbers added to the national do not call list.
Now, any legit operation using the list, that continues to call numbers even though they are removed, will be fined. But what about all the others? Anyone in the world can download a copy of it and their countries restrictions may and often are different, meaning they can call you with scams and there's nothing you can do about it.
So, don't be in a hurry to register on the NDNCL, you'll only get more calls.
