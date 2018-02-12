MySource Matrix - CMS Tool
As we say here in OZ (Go the Socceroos) have a decko at this for a CMS tool
http://matrix.squiz.net/home
MySource Matrix - seems promising
Thanks for the suggestion. I had never heard of it, to be honest.
I quickly browsed some documentation and it seems easy enough to use and implement.
Did not find an easy blogging option, but then again blogging software is only a poor man's, limited CMS functionality.
Can you supply me with some sites build with MySource Matrix?
Here are a number of Aus Gov sites
Dept of Finanace http://www.dofa.gov.au/
Information Management Office http://www.sourceit.gov.au/sourceit/whitebranding
Need help with picking blogging / CMS tool
What I want to be able to do:
* set up one blog, possible more
* be able to do have other pages than blog entries, like tutorials, portfolios and the like
* have multiple contributors
* open source
* preferably PHP (although other options are possible)
* the resulting HTML should be easily made fully W3C compliant and NO TABLES for layout
Anyone can advise me on which solution or combination of solutions I should use?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.