Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Need help with picking blogging / CMS tool

By Roho ·
I am currently brooding on a plan to set up a new community type portal web site which should include a blog. As the plans as to what will be there are beginning to take shape I am now starting to look for the right type of software to use to get it going.
What I want to be able to do:
* set up one blog, possible more
* be able to do have other pages than blog entries, like tutorials, portfolios and the like
* have multiple contributors
* open source
* preferably PHP (although other options are possible)
* the resulting HTML should be easily made fully W3C compliant and NO TABLES for layout

Anyone can advise me on which solution or combination of solutions I should use?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

MySource Matrix - CMS Tool

by pmedlin57 In reply to Need help with picking bl ...

As we say here in OZ (Go the Socceroos) have a decko at this for a CMS tool
http://matrix.squiz.net/home

gravatar
Collapse -

MySource Matrix - seems promising

by Roho In reply to MySource Matrix - CMS Too ...

Thanks for the suggestion. I had never heard of it, to be honest.

I quickly browsed some documentation and it seems easy enough to use and implement.

Did not find an easy blogging option, but then again blogging software is only a poor man's, limited CMS functionality.

Can you supply me with some sites build with MySource Matrix?

gravatar
Collapse -

Here are a number of Aus Gov sites

by pmedlin57 In reply to MySource Matrix - CMS Too ...

Dept of Finanace http://www.dofa.gov.au/
Information Management Office http://www.sourceit.gov.au/sourceit/whitebranding

Back to Web Development Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums