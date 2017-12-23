Search

need original windows xp home edition

By nachobear ·
can anyone upload a file for that please

Need To Purchase

by TheChas In reply to need original windows xp ...

Sorry, you will need to purchase either a Microsoft CD with a license, or purchase the recovery disks for the system you are working on.

It violates the terms of the license agreement to share a copy of any Microsoft and most other commercial software.

Chas

win xp operating system

by sjmcbroom1 In reply to need original windows xp ...

I had to replace the hard drive. Rescue disks did not work.
I called the manufacturer, Compaq, they offered to sell me
the disks that would restore my system to new. I think they
wanted $15. I got a stand alone xp from a friend..

Also depending on the Product Key you have

by OH Smeg In reply to need original windows xp ...

There are several different versions of XP Home. OEM for systems from Off The Shelf Suppliers which does not require activation, OEM from Computer parts suppliers which does require activation and finally Retail which also requires activation.

The product Key for one doesn't work with any of the others so you need to know which one you are after before you attempt to buy anything.

I should also add that the Original XP didn't come with drivers for SATA HDD's or support for any HDD above 128 GIG. While XP never really had SATA Drivers XP SP2 did provide support for larger HDD's.

Col

WINDOWS XP

by phavis In reply to need original windows xp ...

Go to google and type in Windows XP ISO. Download the ISO and Burn it to a disc, and there you go.

Reponse To Answer

by SKDTech In reply to WINDOWS XP

Besides being borderline illegal, I would not recommend this.

Reponse To Answer

by Deadly Ernest In reply to WINDOWS XP

ayep, and probably with about fifteen trojans and bot sets buried deep in it.

