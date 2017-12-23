Need To Purchase
Sorry, you will need to purchase either a Microsoft CD with a license, or purchase the recovery disks for the system you are working on.
It violates the terms of the license agreement to share a copy of any Microsoft and most other commercial software.
win xp operating system
I had to replace the hard drive. Rescue disks did not work.
I called the manufacturer, Compaq, they offered to sell me
the disks that would restore my system to new. I think they
wanted $15. I got a stand alone xp from a friend..
Also depending on the Product Key you have
There are several different versions of XP Home. OEM for systems from Off The Shelf Suppliers which does not require activation, OEM from Computer parts suppliers which does require activation and finally Retail which also requires activation.
The product Key for one doesn't work with any of the others so you need to know which one you are after before you attempt to buy anything.
I should also add that the Original XP didn't come with drivers for SATA HDD's or support for any HDD above 128 GIG. While XP never really had SATA Drivers XP SP2 did provide support for larger HDD's.
WINDOWS XP
Go to google and type in Windows XP ISO. Download the ISO and Burn it to a disc, and there you go.
Besides being borderline illegal, I would not recommend this.
ayep, and probably with about fifteen trojans and bot sets buried deep in it.
need original windows xp home edition
