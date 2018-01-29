Dedicated Solutions is Good to go!
DedicatedSolutions comes to mind for this. They have a lot of International locations, and do heavy bandwidth type servers like 1Gbps, and are very affordably priced. They have ads in the Dedicated Server Offers as below:
Dedicated Solutions offer 50% Off on all Dedicated Servers for 3 Months
Here's the coupon code: MAS50x3 to receive the first 3 Months 50% off.
Offer Valids till 31st December 2016.
Through the combination of Tier III & Tier IV data center facilities, the ability to offer our customers multiple 10 Gig pipes at each location and only providing the best hardware possible, we can truly offer a 99.9% uptime.
But it is not only the hardware that makes DedicatedSolutions.com a preferred home for dedicated servers, it is also the humans behind it. Our staff constantly strives to serve you with the best possible support. All our facilities have 24/7 staffing whether it be network technicians, system administrators or support members.
.
need servers
Lets start by saying I don't want to host with those low grade "fit in as much as possible" companies like godaddy, bluehost, etc.
What I need:
- To host 50+ clients with mostly small traffic WORDPRESS websites. Some of them are woocommerce.
- I would natively go for Cpanel/WHM combo, but if there is a simple solution to have tons of control panels for my clients that would be good as well. (with resource limiting)
- Managed/Fully Managed, which means all the apps needs to be updated by the company.
- Cache layers. (varnish, mema, X)
- 8/16 GB ram
- 4 cores CPU or greater
- SLA 99.95% or greater
- CDN automated connection preferred.
1 GBIT out bandwith, 3TB+ per month
- Atleast 10K daily connections.
- At least 1 dedicated IP.
- Hosted in europe, preferred Germany/Netherlands/France, could be UK too.
- Should have Softaculous or similar.
- Can be on cloud, I don't really mind.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.