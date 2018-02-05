Go to the MCP members site
http://tinyurl.com/23247
You will be able to print out an official transcript.
If you did not register or remember your login and password. You can email them here at this link.
MCPHelp@microsoft.com
This is there email for MCP's they will be able to get you a transcript.
Heres's the link for there fax. you need download a special form they have.
http://www.microsoft.com/learning/support/northamerica.asp
Remove any spaces
Here is their phone number 1-800-636-7544.
NEED TEST RESULTS
I HAVE MCSE AND A+ CERTIFICATION FOR NT4, MY TEST WAS IN 1999. MY COLLEGE NEEDS MY TEST RESULTS BUT I DID NOT KEEP THOSE, ANY ONE CAN TELL ME HOW CAN I GET IT.
THANKS
