NEED TEST RESULTS

By mdhislam ·
Hi
I HAVE MCSE AND A+ CERTIFICATION FOR NT4, MY TEST WAS IN 1999. MY COLLEGE NEEDS MY TEST RESULTS BUT I DID NOT KEEP THOSE, ANY ONE CAN TELL ME HOW CAN I GET IT.
THANKS

by DKlippert In reply to NEED TEST RESULTS

Go to the MCP members site

http://tinyurl.com/23247

You will be able to print out an official transcript.

by mdhislam In reply to

Thanks a lot and it helped me.

by LMon In reply to NEED TEST RESULTS

If you did not register or remember your login and password. You can email them here at this link.
MCPHelp@microsoft.com

This is there email for MCP's they will be able to get you a transcript.

by LMon In reply to

Heres's the link for there fax. you need download a special form they have.

http://www.microsoft.com/learning/support/northamerica.asp

Remove any spaces

Here is their phone number 1-800-636-7544.

by mdhislam In reply to

Thanks a lot. it helped me.

by mdhislam In reply to NEED TEST RESULTS

