Need Win 3.x Laserwriter driver
These are sites I was able to locate.
home.zdnet.com
www.seagull scientific.com
members.soltec.net
www.unh.edu
www.Macintosh Printer Resources
http://w3.trib.com/~dwood/printers.html
hope this helps
Hi,
If there is a selection on there for the 'program' font, try that. It may help.
Your printer has no fonts for Laserwriter. Windows is substituting the closest definition in its standard fonts. I don't have any machine with Windows 3.x anymore but I still remember this problem.
Here's what you should do. Go to your printer manager from Control Panel. Select your printer (Laserwriter) then click the Add Font. Windows 3.1 will present the (at least 35) standard postscript fonts. Highlight all of them and click Install or Add whatever the button maybe. Then save everythingor close. Now check your wordprocessor. It will show the correct scaled font of your default printer font.
Here is a site that I found with the correct driver on it
http://grover.printing.uiowa.edu/drivers.html
Hope this helps
Thanks,
Doug
