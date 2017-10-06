Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Desktop Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
5
-
2
-
1
-
0
-
0
.NET Compact Framework versions
sorry..but i do hv lotsa questions since im new in this thingy....huhuu
hw can u knw which version of .net CF the pocket pc is using?? is there a way to find out? been searching through the device, but cldnt find it....n hw do i upgrade the .net CF in pocket pc?? n if i did, wld it effect much on the pocket existing programs??
any ideas??
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.