Netware and TCP/IP
Hi Martin,
Have you tried RFC 1700 http://andrew2.andrew.cmu.edu/rfc/rfc1700.html
or this link? Watch the word-wrap
ftp://ftp.isi.edu/in-notes/iana/assignments/novell-sap-numbers
If what you seek is not listed, Contact Novell directly. support.novell.com
Open an incident. ARe you a NEW CNE then you have two free incidents. Otherwise 100$ per incident. If you know your local SE then you can contact him. If not try gbwhite@novell.com and ask your question. IF Greg does not knowthe answer he will forward your message to someone who does.
This may not require an incident if you call them.
I have looked at some places I know. The TCP/UDP ports being used could be gathered from an existing network via a SNIFFER such as SNIFFER PRO from Network Associates.
Netware and TCP/IP
According to TID # 10014467
TCP
427 - SLP
524 - NCP
2302 - SCMD
2645 - SCMD
UDP
427 - SLP
524 - NCP
2302 - SCMD
2645 - SCMD
Netware and TCP/IP
I have a question regarding the implementation of an all IP network with netware. Specifically, I would like to know how NDS behaves to propagate its database over all replicas on the network. Which ports are used on the router for this purpose ? Thanks for any info.
Martin Reyes
mreyes@lhric.org
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.