Netware and Windows 2000 Professional

Why not csnw - AND - does that still take forever? I have nw 4.11 sp6 w/ styandby server for F&P and A couple NT servers in an NT domain and it seems the csnw may be 'faster' (?perseption?). The next bunch are 2k pro (wuz nt4wks) and I haven't tried 4.81 with 2K - I'm considering giving up nwadmin for no client32. Any great ideas??
Thanx - Dave
Runs o.k. on Netware 5x
We have the same setup, except we're running Netware 5.0 SP4 with no problems.
Maybe it's the OS version and not the clients.
Client 32
We had similar problems with 4.8. We bumped down to version 4.7, everything works fine.
I do not install service packs until I see problems. So start out without the patches.
Possibly, other installed software is interfering with client32. We've had a lot of problems with Computer Associates' InoculateIT and client32 for Win9x and 2000.
Fdisk, format and reinstalled several workstations has helped as has installing older versions of anti-virus software.
Netware 4.11 is obsolete, go to 5.1
Novell is expiring Netware 4.x and 5.0 by the end of this year. You should consider migrating your server to Netware 5.1. Your problem is that the 4.8 client expects your Windows 2000 machine to connect over pure IP using the SLP protocol. The problem is that your Netware 4.11 servers are IPX based and encapsulate NCP packets in IPX for authentication. Although 4.11 has an IP protocol stack, it cannot authenticate users over IP unless you have a product called NWIP (Netware IP) which is itself obsolete. Go to your client properties on the W2K machines and change the protocol preferereces and make IPX your preferred network protocol. Also, remove the microsoft client if you have in installed, unless you need it to authenticate to an NT domain or server on your network. Another thing to make sure is that you remove Netbeui protocol since is generates a lot of broadcast traffic. Make sure the server has enough RAM and that the available cache buffers are above 75% for optimal performance. Also check to make sure you don't have a disk channel bottleneck by looking at your dirty cache buffers. If they are more than 70% of your total cache buffers, then you have a faulty drive-array controller or the server is just too underpowered to process the amount of data being sent to it. Any detailed info you can provide will be very helpful.
Netware and Windows 2000 Professional
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.