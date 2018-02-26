Network backup

Another option. I'm probably in the minority, but with no more than 160GB of data (about the same as me), I have a couple of removable hard drive bays for my data, and I don't use tape backup. The hard drive slides into and out of the rack in about a second, and I can carry it out of the office for our off-site backup. I have three of them that I rotate, so I always have a couple of generations of data.
Personally speaking, I find it much easier to manage data between hard drives compared to the cumbersome aspects of tapes.
Also, I'm planning to do off-site backup through my VPN. If I take the data on a hard drive to begin with, and put it into a remote machine, doing incremental backups a couple of times a day over the VPN wouldn't take very long at all.
Just some thoughts.
I'm with maxwell edison, we use USB caddies, we also we use laplink to sync the two drives rather than using Nt backup, this way it's more a warm copy rather than a backup copy.
I feel the same way about removable drives...we currently use a NetDisk which can be either USB connect or Direct connect to a network via ethernet...alot less headache and meees then using tape...
