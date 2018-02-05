Network Command
I'm not sure what you mean by disconnect but I assume you mean remove the computer name from a Domain? If this is what you're trying to do you must be on the Windows 2000 server, you cannot do it from a Windows 2000 workstation computer. The command you use is below;
net computer \\computername {/ADD or /DELETE}
\\computername is where you put the name of the computer you want to add or remove.
I hope this helps!
Patrick
I ment to get back with you last week but I haven't been able to find any Dos commands that will allow a logoff to happen. Sorry I couldn't help anymore. I use an application called Hyena that does this for me as well as manying other features. Ihave a trial version if you'd like to see it or visit sytemtools.com, their the developers. I hope this helps. Sorry for the not so good help. :-)
Hi Patrick,
Actually, what I'm trying to do is just disconnect the session of the particular computer from the network. It's like logging off a computer using commands. Here's an example scenario. I want to log off my co-worker's pc from the network using my workstation by typing in some commands. I just want to log off his computer and not deleting his computer from the domain. I hope my explanation gives you an idea. Thanks again.
Within the 2000 professional resource kit comes a utility, SHUTDOWN. This utility can be activated by using the Command Line and switches.
However, this will activate the GUI interface for the SHUT Down app and may not be of any help.
In NT4 environment, you would use the GUI Server Manager, where you could disconnect user from network.
I haven't the time yet to find its equivalent in Windows 2000 environment.
Most of the network command in Windows networking environment must be accomplish through the NET command.
I don't (or haven't) use it (yet) to disconnect user from network, but so far I remember there is something like NET SESSION command.
vh_s
Is there a way to disconnect a particular workstation on the network using a dos command? Thanks and let me know.
