Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Network drive disconnect but when ping from client get reply

By adimeher1979 ·
Hello Experts,

I have IBM Server , with windows 2008 server, when my client logon to server it works some times perfectly after some time user cant access the network drive but when ping the server i get proper reply.

I need to restart the server then its work fine.

Pls guide me for this issue

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Network drive disconnect but when ping from client get reply

by jimmy.barnett In reply to Network drive disconnect ...

this issue has been found on numerous clients that carry the IBM servers. I believe IBM is working on a patch for this issue. It is a glitch in the Server 2008.

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums