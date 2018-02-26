Collapse -
Network drive disconnect but when ping from client get reply
this issue has been found on numerous clients that carry the IBM servers. I believe IBM is working on a patch for this issue. It is a glitch in the Server 2008.
I have IBM Server , with windows 2008 server, when my client logon to server it works some times perfectly after some time user cant access the network drive but when ping the server i get proper reply.
I need to restart the server then its work fine.
Pls guide me for this issue
