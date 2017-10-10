Search

Network+ Certification

By aquino_p ·
I'm studying for the Network+ exam and I'm wondering if there are any study tips or certain chapters that need more focus than others.

It is easy

by Don Kheedic In reply to Network+ Certification

I am N+ and more so I know. It is not difficult. If you stay close to the readily on-line available (and old) Network Essentials - MCSE4 material and get an N+ examcram handbook it should not be a chore.

I took it at the end of '99 and it has served me well for basics and the demonstration thereof.

Judging strictly from the name (Aquino) you may have ethnic challenges in addition to just the studying and comprehension. I wish you luck.

