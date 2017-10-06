Search

Network Printer Problem

By sixfs
I have 3 computers that comprise my home network. One PC is running XP Pro, One is running XP Home, and one is runing Win 98SE. I can't get the network printer set up on the Win98SE PC. The Printer is connected to a USB 2.0 port on the XP Pro PC. I can start the setup process on the Win98SE PC, but it tells me that I can set up the printer, but it's offline and it won't be available until it is online. The printer is online and working just fine for the 2 XP PC's! Help! Does it not recognize the USB port?

by HereInOz

Firstly, you have to run the Network Setup Wizard on the XP box(es) and create the floppy disk, and run that on the 98 box.

You will then need to install the printer as a local printer on the Windows 98 box, as if you were going to print from the 98 box, then move it back to the XP box and, once connected to the XP box, install it as a network printer on the 98 box, using the same driver.

Not a bad idea to turn firewalls off on both machines while you do this, just in case they are causing a problem.

All should work then. If not, post back and I will try to think of something else.

Alan

by Blackcurrant

Another option is to check the share name assigned to the printer. If it has an apostrophe then Win98 will not be able to connect to it.

For example, if it is named:

derrick's printer

you need to rename it to:

derricks printer

Good luck

by madengineer

You need to add additional drivers for the 98 machine. In the properties of your printer, under the Sharing TAB click on the additional drivers button and then put a check in the Windows 95, 98 and ME box. click ok...see if that works for you.. I'm still a student learning this computer stuff so if I'm wrong...lol you can't yell at me...

