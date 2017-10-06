Firstly, you have to run the Network Setup Wizard on the XP box(es) and create the floppy disk, and run that on the 98 box.
You will then need to install the printer as a local printer on the Windows 98 box, as if you were going to print from the 98 box, then move it back to the XP box and, once connected to the XP box, install it as a network printer on the 98 box, using the same driver.
Not a bad idea to turn firewalls off on both machines while you do this, just in case they are causing a problem.
All should work then. If not, post back and I will try to think of something else.
Alan
Another option is to check the share name assigned to the printer. If it has an apostrophe then Win98 will not be able to connect to it.
For example, if it is named:
derrick's printer
you need to rename it to:
derricks printer
Good luck
You need to add additional drivers for the 98 machine. In the properties of your printer, under the Sharing TAB click on the additional drivers button and then put a check in the Windows 95, 98 and ME box. click ok...see if that works for you.. I'm still a student learning this computer stuff so if I'm wrong...lol you can't yell at me...
Network Printer Problem
