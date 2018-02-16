Network Printing Issues, XP to Vista

See if this helps
File and Printer Sharing in Windows Vista
http://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/library/bb727037.aspx
Network Map in Windows Vista does not display computers that are running Windows XP
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/922120
<i>Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
XP to Vista
Thanks Jacky, but the Microsoft sites do not address this issue. Originally, I searched Microsoft for the answer.
Are you using
the same "workgroup" on all of the PC's. Can you ping the Vista PC. Use ipconfig on both of the PC's and compare it. Try disabling IPV6 on the Vista PC.
Click Start and go to Control Panel.
Click on <i>Network and Sharing Center</i>
Click <i>Manage Network Connections.</i>
Right click on <i>Local Area Connection</i> and choose <i>Properties.</i>
Untick the box for the IPv6 protocol </br>
Something else to try
Try installing the printer on the local machine by using a virtual TCP/IP port:
1) Click on Start, Click on Printers and Faxes.
2) Click on Add a Printer.
3) Click Next, Make sure that the Local Printer attached to this computer is checked, but that the Auto Detect box is NOT.
4)Click in the Create a New Port box and select Standard TCP/IP port from the drop down menu.
5)A new wizard will appear.
6)Enter the IP address and the Port name.
7)CLick next and finish.
At the next window choose the Have Disk option and put in your Driver Disk.</br>
What IP??
I had the same thought, but the way he descibes it, the printer is a USB or parallel printer attached directly to another PC. In this configuration, the printer has no IP address.
Right- more info
Here's the deal- better defined. The printer is a USB, connected to the Vista machine. Other laptops in the network can print to it, but this one Gateway gives me trouble.
Here's the troubleshooting path I've already followed:
1) formatted the Gateway laptop drive and reloaded the OEM software (btw- I have another identical Gateway laptop with none of the issues I'm fighting on my laptop)
2) Yup, everything is in the same workgroup
3) I verified that I can transfer files between the desktop and the laptop.
Here's where I'm "challenged"
I use the laptop mostly through a Limited User account, only going into Administrator account to add software or make a system-wide change.
I added the printer via the Administrator account, it shows up in the Printer List and prints a Test Page
However, when logging into the Limited Account, the printer does not show up in the Printer List and I cannot add it.
So obviously the problem is a setting in the Gateway laptop, but I cannot figure out where it might be. All of the settings appear to be the same between the two Gateway laptops.......go figure.
ok
Is your user also a user on the pc where the printer is connected. If not try adding the user to the pc where the printer is connected.
A couple more links
How to Troubleshoot Network Printing Problems
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/243075
Advanced troubleshooting for network printing problems in Windows XP
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/314073
Trusted Site
Sounds weird but I've come across issues like this but once I add the computer I'm trying to connect to, to IE's trusted site and lower my trusted site to "low" then I have no communication problems.
