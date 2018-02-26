network problem

Creating a PC gateway
I have accomplished this at home (mainly because I didn't want to spend money on a router) and if I recall correctly, you just need to set up the firewall on the machine. My gateway also serves IP addresses to clients connected to card 2 (eth1).
Basically, I have card 1 (eth0) set to the IP address given to me by my ISP, then eth1 is set to a private IP address (i.e. 192.168.1.1). My DHCP server hands out IPs in this range, which use eth1's address as a gateway. Then the firewall (iptables, on my machine) allows the translation. The rule in this case would be...
iptables -t nat -I POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.1/16 -j MASQUERADE
Hope this is what you were looking for.
