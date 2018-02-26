Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

network problem

By joll82 ·
i have also the same problem. Two network cards in a server PC but i use one card to connect the internet and the other card to connect to other users on the network. i would like to know how to configure the ip of the 2nd card so that other users can use the internet as well as use our application software using the 1st card.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Creating a PC gateway

by deity_chooch In reply to network problem

I have accomplished this at home (mainly because I didn't want to spend money on a router) and if I recall correctly, you just need to set up the firewall on the machine. My gateway also serves IP addresses to clients connected to card 2 (eth1).

Basically, I have card 1 (eth0) set to the IP address given to me by my ISP, then eth1 is set to a private IP address (i.e. 192.168.1.1). My DHCP server hands out IPs in this range, which use eth1's address as a gateway. Then the firewall (iptables, on my machine) allows the translation. The rule in this case would be...

iptables -t nat -I POSTROUTING -s 192.168.1.1/16 -j MASQUERADE

Hope this is what you were looking for.

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums