Can anybody help to solve this problem? it fills up my whole system log within a day.I am running active directory on two domain controllers with windows 2000 server. Stuck with this problem. Thank you for your help.
Event Type: Warning
Event Source: MRxSmb
Event Category: None
Event I 3034
Date: 3/12/2004
Time: 3:35:41 PM
User: N/A
Computer: SJPL1
Description:
The redirector was unable to initialize security context or query context attributes.
Data:
0000: 00 00 08 00 02 00 56 00 ......V.
0008: 00 00 00 00 da 0b 00 80 ....?..
0010: 00 00 00 00 5f 00 00 c0 ...._..?
0018: 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ........
0020: 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 ........
0028: 7d 04 00 00 5f 00 00 c0 }..._..?

by tamj123 In reply to Network problems

convert the data from bytes to word, let us know the error code (last line).

The long and short of troubleshooting this event is simple. Load NETMON on the effected device, and run a capture until such time that the error appears in the SYSTEM Log. There will be an exact correlation to a network connectivity event that you will be able to trace to the root of the problem. Then address the source of the problem appropriately.

by superman79 In reply to

by superman79 In reply to Network problems

Event Type: Warning
Event Source: MRxSmb
Event Category: None
Event I 3034
Date: 3/15/2004
Time: 2:56:21 PM
User: N/A
Computer: SJPL1
Description:
The redirector was unable to initialize security context or query context attributes.
Data:
0000: 00080000 00560002 00000000 80000bda
0010: 00000000 c000005f 00000000 00000000
0020: 00000000 00000000 0000047d c000005f

by superman79 In reply to Network problems

Ok me an terminology arent very good so if you can explain a bit. Thanks

by superman79 In reply to Network problems

