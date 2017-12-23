if you see no hard return or new page then believe your eyes. it is doiing something in background. like maybe you have sections formatting set to 'keep with next' or maybe this is caused by simple math. too many character on a page. i am lazy so when i have this happen i try cheats to get me clues. like all really small text. does it fit then? or trim right-left margins down to minimum. does it fit then?
when new page starts, exactly what is showing. does it always start with new record or section. does it break in middle of anything?
sometimes i start fresh report and paste in stuff from bad report and test as i go to find where it is causing new page. first see if margins are ok. then see if header foooter fits then details...
if you think it is very close to fitting you can try changing printer properties to cause job to fit all on one page maybe or cheat and create custom paper size little bigger s
Open the report in design, click VIEW and pick PAGE HEADER AND FOOTER and REPORT HEADER AND FOOTER, it allows the info to be properly fitted within the report/page space. In the report properties [found by right clicking the black square in the upper most left side of the design screen]go to SORTING AND GROUPING. On the right,the drop down list has every field from the query or table the report is built upon. The left side has the order. In the lower section click and pick your option [captions are very helpful]. Careful with "KEEP TOGETHER" it dictates the page break..."NO" should do it.
Although it wasn't obvious if your dropdowns were troublesome...you could right click the field and change them to a TEXT BOX for a proper read.
Regards.
new page in Access report
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.