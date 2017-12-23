I would dcpromo your Win 03 box as another domain controller in the current domain.
Then exmerge your mailboxes out of Exch. 2000 and put them into Exch. 03. Make sure that you have a backup of the MDBDATA folder before you start.
As far as making the 03 box your PDC, here's a link from Microsoft: http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;255504
Good Luck.
Here a link to a doc on exmerge.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/174197/EN-US/
I like your plan, but if I 'Prep' the 2000 machine for a 2003 domain, wont this screw up exchange2000?
Yes, if you prep the domain it will screw up 2000 exchange. The workaround, is to install exchange 2000 in the 2003 active directory enviornment from scratch in its own domain. You can then change domains from inside 2003 without having to run dcpromo. Then move the mailboxes over from your other server, and then upgrade the exchange to 2003.
I agree with the previous post, but I don't understand how you got Exch installed in the first place. You need a domin to install Exchange. If you have another domain other than what you have on the 2000 dc, then you can create a trust and move the mailboxes to the other domain. Joining the 2k3 DC to your existing domin and uninstall/install Exchange 2003 in your domain on the 2003 dc would be the easiest answer in the long run.
Since the new server has Exchange 2003 installed on it, could I just "PREP" exchange 2000 from the exchange 2003 CD, and then move all the mailboxes to the Exchange 2003. Then uninstall exchange 2000 from the Windows 2000 box, after that, "PREP" the Windows 2000 Machine to a 2003 Domain?
Is it possible to do this?
Well the first decision you have to make is if you are going to migrate to a whole new domain on the new server, or if you want to preserve your current domain structure and just add your new server to the existing domain. I would think that the preferable thing would be to join your new server to the existing domain. In that case, this is what you need to do:
FIRST BE SURE THAT YOU HAVE A GOOD BACKUP OF YOUR EXISTING SERVER, ACTIVE DIRECTORY, THE REGISTRY (I.E., SYSTEM STATE BACKUP) AND ALL PROGRAMS AND DATA!!!!
Then, join your new Win2K3 server to the existing domain as a member server. Run forestprep and domainprep from the Win2K3 CD to upgrade your existing domain to Win2K3. BUT: First, you have to fix a possible problem that could occur in Exchange 2K when you upgrade to a Win2K3 domain. MS provides a script for doing this, and there is a tech article that covers this - go to the MS support website and search for article #325379 - How to Upgrade Windows 2000 Domain Controllers to Windows 2003. NOTE: You are NOT going to upgrade your existing server to Win2K3 yet, you are just going to run forestprep and domainprep, and then run dcpromo on your new Win2K3 server.
Once you have your AD upgraded to Win2K3 with a new Win2K3 DC, you can work on the Exchange issue. You need to get both of your Exchange servers into the same site in order to easily move the mailboxes to the new server. Although there are ways to move Exchange servers between sites, this is what I would do:
1. Uninstall Exchange 2003 from your new server.
2. Upgrade your existing Exchange 2000 server to Exchange 2003.
3. Reinstall Exchange 2003 on the new server and join the same site as your old server.
4. Move the mailboxes, all public folders, connectors, etc., etc. to the new server.
5. Uninstall Exchange from the old server and remove it from the site. BE SURE that you have followed all of the necessary steps in MS Knowledgebase articles about removing the first Exchange server from a site. A quick search I just did on "remove server" for Exchange 2003 yielded Article #822931.
Hope this helps!
New Server
Problem:
Right now Im running a Windows 2000 Server Box, With exchange 2000 on it. This server is the Domain Controller, its at a small business, and this is the only server in the organization. Until now!
We just got in a new server that has Windows Server 2003 and Exchange 2003 on it. So I got a few problems here.
I want to have the Windows Server 2003 box to become the domain controller.
I want Exchange 2003 to take over the Email.
I would still like to have the old box as a backup domain controller, and to eventually uninstall exchange 2000 off of it.
I have read many thing of upgrading exchange ect.. Also have read how Exchange 2000 will not work on a Windows 2003 Box, but will work on a Windows 2003 Domain. But I think you need to prep the domain before handing it over to the new box.
Or should I move all the mailboxes to the new machine first, then upgrade the domain controllers later?
Sorry for the long explanation, thanks for any help!
