No preview from capture card
Something got overwritten somewhere and perhaps you need the older version of directx to make the cards software work. I'ld ununstall direct x and then reload directx from the tv/vid capture card disk. Good Luck!
I suspect the problem may be related to hardware acceleration.
Try decreasing or turning off hardware acceleration for the card altogether.
To change this setting, right-click on a blank space of your desktop and choose Properties | Settings tab | Advanced button | Troubleshoot tab. Decrease the setting for Hardware acceleration until things work properly.
Hope this helps.
On Windows ME. When i try to change to preview mode i get a black screen,the sound comes through fine but no picture,there`s no problem with overlay.this problem has only occured over the last couple of days and i have no idea why. it was working prefect before.I have uninstalled a few programs maybe this could have somthing to do with it.I`ve tried uninstalling and reinstalling both the driver and the softwave to no avail Directx seems to be intact and reports no problems. Please can anyone help, my daughter wants me to do some recording for her but i can`t without the preview mode.
