Well knowing if this is a new build or not would help
But assuming that this is a new build follow the basic steps reduce the M'Board to the bare mininum and try starting it. So that means install the CPU, one RAM Module and apply power.
If you still get no video from the On Board Video Output change the RAM as it most likely is the fault not being compatable with that M'Board.
When you get it working add one component at a time and restart till either the unit is fully built or it stops working. If it stops working the last component you added is the issue and needs sorting.
If this is a old build the first item to look at is the Power Supply I've lost track of times that a suposely working Power Supply is faulty and needs replacing.
No Video output from my self-built pc - out of ideas