Before you begin: This software cannot be uninstalled if you start the computer in Safe mode. You must start the computer normally to do these steps.
The recommended method for uninstalling Norton AntiVirus is to use Add/Remove Programs in Windows Control Panel. However, in order to uninstall the program in this way, certain Symantec startup files and services must be running. This document describes how to check for the required files and services and then uninstall the program using Add/Remove Programs.
Section 1: Enable services on Windows startup (Windows 98/Me/XP only)
In some cases, certain Symantec startup items may become unchecked
Click the icon next to the section for version of Windows to either expand ( ) or collapse ( ) that section.
To enable services on Windows startup (Windows XP only)
In some cases, certain Symantec startup items may become unchecked. In this case, rechecking those items may allow Norton AntiVirus to uninstall successfully.
To enable services on Windows startup
On the Windows taskbar, click Start > Run.
In the Run dialog box, type the following and click OK:
msconfig
In the System Configuration Utility window, on the Startup tab, verify that the following file is checked:
ccApp
If ccApp is unchecked, then check it.
In some cases, you will not see ccApp listed in the System Configuration Utility window at all. In this case, simply go on to the next step.
In the System Configuration Utility window, on the Services tab, verify that all of the following services are present and checked:
If any of the entries named here are unchecked, check them.
Symantec Event Manager
Symantec Network Proxy
Symantec Password Validation
Symantec Settings Manager
Norton AntiVirus Auto-Protect Service
Symantec Network Drivers Service
Symantec Core L
See the following site
That's thorough enough.
Thanks much. I never thought to go to symantec for the answer.
Another lesson learned.
Norton Antivirus Woes
Nortons caught a virus and quarantined the file. It took all the saved emails with it. This is not the problem. The problem is that, now, Nortons no longer works. If you open it, it locks up immediately. It pops up error messages that go away too fast to read what they are.
The only error message that stays long enough to read suggests that Nortons be uninstalled and then reinstalled. It will not uninstall. I have tried several means of uninstalling this application and can not get it to uninstall.
Anybody know a way, short of formatting the drive, to get nortons off this machine?
