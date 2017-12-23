Search

I've been having trouble installing Norton Systemworks 2003. I've installed on the same computer before and many others and never had problem until now. The first error I get is LiveUpdate won't register with this product, next I get a error 12 while install norton utilities and none of the other pieces will install. What could be causing these problems? I'm using Windows XP Pro. Thansk in advance for your help in solving this problem.

Try these 2 links for some help. Comment back if this does not resolve the problem and I will try to assist further.

http://tinyurl.com/3cn39

http://tinyurl.com/2u6zq

I tried installing it again this morning and it work, I don't know why but it seemed to install correctly. But now the live live update won't install my virus definitions.

There are a couple of files that you have to delete and then you reinstall Live Update. I believe there are 2 dll files that you have to get rid of before you can reinstall Live Update and have it work successfully. I had to do this a few weeks ago and got the information from Symantecs website when I did a search for Live Update and the error number. Hope this helps.

This question was closed by the author

