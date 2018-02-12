Notification of attempted download...
There is no HTML to do this.
Javascript usually depends on the document object model in use by the client browser, and I have not seen an "onRightClick()" method, unless it's in one of the new v6 browsers.
Which leaves JAVA, which I would think depends on the client successfully downloading a JAVA applet. Not something to be guaranteed, I suspect.
You'll need to change the message variable to what you want to display. This only works in Internet Explorer 5.0 or later:
<script language="JavaScript">
var message = "Sorry, that function is disabled.\n\n";
message += "This page is copyrighted, and ";
message += "all content is protected.";
function click(e) {
if (document.all) {
if (event.button == 2) {
alert(message);
return false;
}
}
if (document.layers) {
if (e.which == 3) {
alert(message);
return false;
}
}
}
if (document.layers) {
document.captureEvents(Event.MOUSEDOWN);
}
document.onmousedown=click;
</script>
This question was closed by the author
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.