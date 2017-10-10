Novell has the tools.
ADS and NDS can work coheseively but you have to use Novell products. eDirectory and Account Management 2.1 will allow you to intergrate both directories and use one interface to manage both networks. I'm working on something similar in that I'm migrating my NetWare 4.x servers to W2K and will be using eDirectory and Account Management 2.1. We've been using Zenworks for desktops v2 to help manage our workstation (70%-98/35%NT/5%W2K Pro) with a large degree of success. This is one of the reasonswe are not going away from Novell products all together. We will also be upgrading to Zenworks for Desktops v3.2.
We're just in the beginning phase of this project so can't give you much additional information. Also check DIRXML and Novell's One Net Strategy.
Good Luck
Robin
Exchange 2000
Just one point that Robin didn't cover. Exchange 2000 doesn't need to run on a Domain Controller, and I don't think Microsoft would recommend that configuration. Exchange 2000 is, however, tightly integrated with Active Directory (AD); your AD Global Catalogue actually becomes your Exchange Global Address List (GAL).
Novell Backbone in MS World
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.