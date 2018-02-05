Search

NT 4.0 Workstation can't contact Domain

By john_doe ·
We have two subnets connected to a main backbone on our network. My server is on a 111 subnet, while one client is located on a 110 subnet. When I install the network on the 111 subnet, where my domain is also connected, it connects without any problems. However, if I connect it on the 110 subnet where it belongs, changing all the IP, DNS, WINS, etc information to the 110 subnet specifications, it no longer sees the domain. Both times this is done under administrator. The domain cannot even be seen in Network Neighborhood. I can successfully ping the machine on the 110 subnet, even though it doesn't connect to the domain. This problem is also reflected on others PC's in other domains on the 110 subnet where they can't see the printers on my domain. I believe the problem may have something to do with permissions. Any alternate ideas to that thought?

by yorkster In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...

make sure that you are using the correct gateway.

by john_doe In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...
by guy In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...

If you have different subnet masks e.g. 110 and 111, then you will need a router to connect the two subnets, that could be a Server with two network cards. Then use the Network icon Properties to link them.

by john_doe In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...
by McKayTech In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...

If you can ping back and forth from one subnet to another, you have good TCP/IP connectivity and it's not a routing issue. Permissions do not directly affect browsing as you can still see the machines, you just can't connect to them. Particularly if the workstation on subnet 110 can ping the PDC on the other subnet, I would rule out routing issues.

My thought would be that your router is not set up to support NetBios traffic on ports 137 and 139. You may also have to place a WINS proxy onthe 110 subnet to get the whole thing to work right.

Microsoft has some good articles on TechNet about browsing across a WAN - go to www.microsoft.com/technet and search on keywords WAN and browser.

paul

by john_doe In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...
by allan In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...

Being able to ping means you have a connection. What you don't have is name resolution. Make sure the WINS server addresses include a WINS server on the 111 network or staticly map the PDC on the WINS server in the 110 network.
Try mapping a drive to \\PDC\c$ from the 110 network. You should be able to do it.
Without a common WINS database (one server or replicated between subnets) you won't be able to browse subnets.

by john_doe In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...
by mympic In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...

If you can succesfully ping the machine, but you can't see the DC. You can use Find Computer or Map directly to the machine you want to connect.
The problem is you are on the another subnet that cause you cannot see the machine. But you use the same LAN that's makes you still can connect to the machine.

by john_doe In reply to NT 4.0 Workstation can't ...
