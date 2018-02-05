NT Messenger Service
Make sure that netbios is installed and bound to the NIC on the two workstations.
Check out the following KB articles,
Q157815 and Q176029
The first answer is right. Here's a more detailed step - by - step.
Windows NT 4.0
--------------
In Control Panel, double-click the Network icon. On the Services tab, click Add
and add NetBIOS Interface.
If NetBIOS Interface is alreadyinstalled, confirm that there is a protocol
binding to the adapter. In both Windows NT 3.51 and 4.0, you can check the
protocol binding on the Bindings tab (in Control Panel, double-click Network).
If no protocol is bound to the adapter, remove the current protocols, and add
them back in.
If this issue continues to occur, follow these steps:
1. Uninstall the NetBIOS Interface, and then restart your computer.
2. Reinstall the NetBIOS Interface, reapply the latest Windows NT Service Pack
if applicable, and then restart your computer.
Suddenly I have 2 workstations that will not start the Messenger service because "The messenger service terminated with service specific error 2105".
I cannot do a manual start either.
