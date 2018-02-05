NT security
Try using Perms.exe in the NT resource Kit. This will display a users permissions to files and directories on an NTFS volume.
It is not graphical but it works. I usually dump the results to a text file and import into a database for reporting.
An application that I use that goes a bit deeper is Somarsoft DumpSec (DumpAcl). This app breaks every directory down into who has what and where. Prints right from the app for easy access and reading.
http://www.somarsoft.com/somarsoft_main.htm
If you have the budget, I use Bindview it's a great reporting utility. They will send you a 30 day eval if you request it from there web site.
www.bindview.com
Thanks for your help
