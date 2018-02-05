Search

NT security

By chris.nwankwo
Is there a utility or feature that allows you to determine what access a user has? For example what directories or files he has access to and associated permissions.

Thanks for your help

by cory.hopple In reply to NT security

Try using Perms.exe in the NT resource Kit. This will display a users permissions to files and directories on an NTFS volume.

It is not graphical but it works. I usually dump the results to a text file and import into a database for reporting.

by chris.nwankwo In reply to NT security

by bgreenwood10 In reply to NT security

An application that I use that goes a bit deeper is Somarsoft DumpSec (DumpAcl). This app breaks every directory down into who has what and where. Prints right from the app for easy access and reading.
http://www.somarsoft.com/somarsoft_main.htm

by chris.nwankwo In reply to NT security

by timber In reply to NT security

If you have the budget, I use Bindview it's a great reporting utility. They will send you a 30 day eval if you request it from there web site.

www.bindview.com

by chris.nwankwo In reply to NT security

by chris.nwankwo In reply to NT security

