I dual booting with windows and suse. I have used both lilo and grub for start up. Usaully you install windows first then install linux. Lilo\Grub will give you the option of which os you want to load. If you have problems then you need to:
Edit the grub.conf in /etc/ or the menu.lst in /boot/grub
IE
/dev/fd0 /dev/floppy/0 (fd0)
# /dev/hda /dev/discs/disc0/disc (hd0)
# /dev/hdb2 /dev/discs/disc1/part2 (hd1,1)
# /dev/hda3 /dev/discs/disc0/part3 (hd0,2)
(0) Arch Linux
title Arch Linux [/boot/vmlinuz26]
root (hd1,2)
kernel (hd1,0)/vmlinuz26 root=/dev/discs/disc1/part3 ro
# (1) Windows
title Windows
rootnoverify (hd0,0)
makeactive
chainloader +1
#
for lilo:
go to the link below:
https://forum.linspire.com/forum/showflat.php?Cat=&Number=133194&page=0&view=collapsed&sb=5&o=&fpart=1
I had wanted to avoid using LILO on the MBR because I had never used it with W2K before and I didn't know what would happen -- and the W2K partitions have stuff on them that I need to use, navigation stuff and so on that so far I only have Windows programs to use. So I thought the best setup would be to keep the NT boot loader and boot from floppy for now and maybe later install LILO to the Linux partition and add a line to the NT boot loader to send it there. But maybe this is the time to experiment a little and give it a try. So far I have edited the boot.ini file to read partition(7) and then (8), both with no result except the same ntoskrnl.exe error. I didn't know whether to count the extended partition as a seperate partition to be counted, or just the logical partitions inside the extended partition. But both methods seem to be wrong if I have counted right.
Hopin' for some help -- gotta use this machine
in a week for navigation -- only other option is
reinstall which will be a giant hassle! Any
Windows 2K/NT geniuses out there?
Thanks, Reid
NTOSKRNL error after Slackware install
Situation before install: IBM laptop running
W2K SP4 with all updates - 40GB HDD with
following partitions ---
C: FAT boot files only 255 MB
Linux Ext2 with nothing on it--holding place
FAT32 Music 6GB
E: NTFS W2K system files 4GB
F: NTFS apps & data 8GB
G: Ghost backup files, System State backups
Did Slackware Linux install on the reserved
linux partition (there is only one primary
partition, C: -- starting with the linux partition everything else is logical) and after normal install which worked fine found I could not boot Windows. Get error after normal boot
menu screen saying that ntoskrnl.exe is
missing or corrupt. I did not install LILO,
choosing for now to boot Linux from a floppy
just so I could leave the W2K stuff entirely
alone. Have read advice saying to edit boot.ini
file to reflect new partitions -- if so, how is that done? Through the Recovery Console? Given
the info above, what number partition would I
change to? Here are the linux partitions ---
hda5 /
hda6 82 (swap)
hda7 /usr
hda8 /home
These are all (except swap) logical linux
Reiser file system partitions which I thought
were invisible to Windows so I didn't think the
Windows view of things would be changed at
all. Anyway, I need advice on changing that
boot.ini file. I know the rest of the windows
installation is OK because at first I thought
something WAS corrupt and so ghosted back
the C: and E: partitions with no change.
Thanks!
