NYC Event Info: Bringing Macs into Your Business
Join in on the conversation and/or check out the details a free event happening in NYC on Sept. 14.
Event Info:
Ever thought of adding Macs to your workplace? Come to a free workshop to learn how Macs and Apple devices can help boost your business productivity and performance.
THE MAC ADVANTAGE: Take an up-close look at Mac OS? X Snow Leopard. Learn how built-in tools and included apps make you more productive. Discover how iWork and iLife work together to create powerful business documents and more.
HOW TO ADD A MAC TO YOUR BUSINESS: The experts at Tekserve will take a deeper dive and give a more technical look at adding a Mac into Windows environments. You will gain practical tips and advice, including how to extend your business reach with iPhone and iPad.
The event will take place on September 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel Times Square. Register now at tekserve.com/meansbusiness.
The event is presented by Apple and Tekserve.
