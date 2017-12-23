O/Look Express 6 - The joys!

Search

Hi all, one of the sites users is experiencing problems with deleting items from her Inbox within Outlook Express. When she clicks the delete button, the item doesn't move to Deleted Items. Instead, it is still viewable. It isn't until the user closes down Outlook then goes back in that the E-Mail moves itself. The machine is running on a LAN, connects via POP3 and is running IE6 (the latest update off windowsupdate.microsoft.com) Can anyone suggest anything?

So when you press the DELETE key or click DELETE with the mouse, message does not move to 'DELETED ITEMS' folder?

What you need to do is tweak some settings in Outlook's settings.

From the menus Tools > Options
Select the 'Maintenance' Tab
There you can change the settings delete emails.

If the modified settings did not work, when deleting emails, hold the 'SHIFT' key and then choose/click the 'DELETE' option/button. This would delete the mail permanently.

Also make sure that thefolder 'DELETED ITEMS' do exist on the left panel, if not create it.

I would start by running a disk cleanup.

OE copies the mail to the deleted file before it deletes the mail from the inbox.

If hard drive space is low, it can cause problems.

Also check the compact files settings.

Another thing that mightget in the way, is if the user is leaving the mail on the server, and only clears the deleted files on exit.

Chas

