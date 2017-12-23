Search

Office 2000 Pro Product Key

By Red Dragoon ·
I need to reinstall MS Office Pro Premium on my clients computer. I have the cds, but I need to retrieve the Product Key that he used. Can this be done?

by TheChas In reply to Office 2000 Pro Product K ...

Try running Belarc Advisor:

www.belarc.com

It recovers and displays many product keys and licenses.

Alternately, 1 of the many other PC inventory programs may be able to retrieve the key.

Chas

by Red Dragoon In reply to

Not necessary

by Red Dragoon In reply to Office 2000 Pro Product K ...

This question was closed by the author

