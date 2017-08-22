Office Automation

Part 1 ? IP Telephony Quickly Defined
<p><span>IP Telephony for a good portion of the masses creates a limited, and somewhat incorrect, vision of using the Internet to transport voice traffic in hopes of achieving a lower phone bill. In actuality, IP Telephony is set of protocols and tools that allow a business to:<?xml:namespace prefix =" o" ns =" "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office"" /></span></p>
<p><span><span>?<span> </span></span></span><span>Leverage their investment in their network infrastructure</span></p>
<p><span><span>?<span> </span></span></span><span>Easily manage the changes to telecommunication services, users, and equipment locations</span></p>
<p><span><span>?<span> </span></span></span><span>Create tighter integration between their phone application and other enterprise applications</span></p>
<p><span><span>?<span> </span></span></span><span>More easily share phone data and metrics with other enterprise applications</span></p>
<p><span><span>?<span> </span></span></span><span>All while maintaining the functionality of traditional PBX environments</span></p>
<p><span>Over the course of several blog posting I will share my thoughts on the benefits and pitfalls of IP Telephony.<span> </span>My thoughts are derived from the research, product demonstrations, and supplier/VAR interviews that went into the selection, installation, configuration and end-user training of an IP Telephony system. </span></p>
Part 2 ? IP Telephony Infrastructure
In traditional PBX environments, you have dissimilar equipment utilizing different wiring fabrics. Telephone systems use PBXs, or similar equipment, and phone cable is laid out to each handset. Usually running along side is the network cabling connecting servers to each desktop. In IP Telephony environments you have similar equipment utilizing the same wiring fabric. The voice and data traffic run over the same network cabling. The benefits of an IP Telephony system with regards to infrastructure are: ? Less wiring which is especially important during new build outs to keep cost down, but is also important for simplifying maintenance. ? Less wiring in wiring closets and computer rooms that again keeps down costs and simplifies maintenance. ? No need for punch-down blocks, punch-down tools, and spools of phone wire. ? One voice/data cable running from the wall to the workspace versus two. ? IP Telephony systems are server-based and thus utilize the same racking systems as traditional servers. No need to take up floor or wall space for a PBX. ? IP Telephony servers can utilize your current power continuity scheme. ? IP Telephony servers can be backed up using your current Backup Software. ? Users can use their extension remotely by using a ?soft phone? telephony client over a VPN connection. Since IP Telephony voice traffic increases the congestions on a network, you must consider if your current or proposed infrastructure can handle the increased traffic. You should carefully access the following: ? Cabling. Most providers recommend Category 5e or better cabling. If your cabling can not handle the projected traffic you will need to upgrade. ? Network routing equipment. Can you initiate QoS and VLAN partition or segregate the voice traffic from data traffic? ? Power to the handset. In a traditional telephone environment, the PBX or similar equipment, powers the handsets. As long as the ?PBX? has power, the handsets have power. Not so in the IP Telephony world. The handsets must either get power from a local power plug or through the network cabling using POE (power over Ethernet). If you choose the locally powered options you could have an occurrence where you have no power to the handsets, but still have power to your telephony server. ? Security. On more Intel-based device you?ll need to protect. Stay tuned for my next installment?
