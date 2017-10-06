Interesting...
"The Water Cooler" isn't a hyperlink. I hadn't even noticed. Good catch!
this is how i get there
I go to discussions, then at the bottom of where it says Water Cooler, i click on "more" and it opens up the list for the Water Cooler...does that help?
It would be nice if it had it's own hyperlink...
Umm, If I launch the discussions page, either in Firefox or IE, I don't see a Water Cooler List, even if I expand the Discussions view using "more"....it's not there whether I am logged in or not.
Not yet. :) On the Discussions page scroll down to where you see the top three "Featured Discussions" and top two "The Water Cooler" options. While the title for Water Cooler isn't hyper-linked, underneath the top two water cooler discussions is a little blurb (under an indiscriminate icon which I believe is supposed to be some kind of water purifier) that says, "Off-topic (non-IT) discussions should go ???round the water cooler. View more ..." The "View more..." is hyper-linked to the main page of the Water Cooler.
Super easy to find, huh?
Okay, thanks all
That's more complicated than rewiring the space shuttle, but I'll give it a shot...:)
How about bookmarking this page
http://www.techrepublic.com/forum/discussions/watercooler?tag=mantle_skin;content
Not sure why I didn't think of it before. Hope that's helpful :)
You don't see this in FF?
http://i231.photobucket.com/albums/ee50/NGC224isM31/cooler.jpg
If you do, note the red arrow.
that's why i posted a direct link, i don't think he does...but i could be wrong been known to happen
OK, I give up, how do I get to the water cooler?
I see it on the site map, but that's admitting failure? Am I blind? Am I crazy?
