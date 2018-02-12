access 2007
Access 2007 no longer supports data access pages. If you want to deploy a data entry form over the Web and store the resulting data in Access, you can deploy your database to a SharePoint Services 3 server and use the tools that SharePoint Services provides.
If you open a database created with an earlier version of Access (an .mdb file), and that database contains Data Access pages, you can view the pages in IE. However, you cannot take any action with those pages.
Here is a page with some helpful instruction on posting queries to a Sharepoint site.
http://office.microsoft.com/en-us/access/HA012303141033.aspx
If I misunderstood your question, let me know.
As I suspected
Thanks Ken,
My research, on the Access 2007 WEB help files, gave me the same answer. However, I wanted a user to validate. You Did. Thanks for your time (you understood the question)....Cecil
On-Line? As on the WEB?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.