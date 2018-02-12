Search

On-Line? As on the WEB?

By Cecil.kearney ·
Does Access 2007 provide a function to: 1> post an update form on the WEB and 2> post a WEB "query" of the underlying tables like ASPRunner for example. Thanks

access 2007

by Ken-LM In reply to On-Line? As on the WEB?

Access 2007 no longer supports data access pages. If you want to deploy a data entry form over the Web and store the resulting data in Access, you can deploy your database to a SharePoint Services 3 server and use the tools that SharePoint Services provides.

If you open a database created with an earlier version of Access (an .mdb file), and that database contains Data Access pages, you can view the pages in IE. However, you cannot take any action with those pages.
Here is a page with some helpful instruction on posting queries to a Sharepoint site.
http://office.microsoft.com/en-us/access/HA012303141033.aspx

If I misunderstood your question, let me know.

As I suspected

by Cecil.kearney In reply to access 2007

Thanks Ken,
My research, on the Access 2007 WEB help files, gave me the same answer. However, I wanted a user to validate. You Did. Thanks for your time (you understood the question)....Cecil

you're welcome

by Ken-LM In reply to As I suspected
