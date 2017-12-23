Search

By ranjithgoud ·
hi,
I ranjith, can i write a c or batch file to open a comment window when ever i click on a folder.

thanks.....

Comments appear when you hover with the mouse

by Jacky Howe In reply to open a comment window

http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10878_11-5587642.html

If it's a command window that your after try this.

XP

Press the WinKey + r type regedt32 and press Enter

Browse to HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shell

Create a new key named DosPrompt

Change the default value to:
Command Prompt Here

Create a new key named Command

Change the default value to:
cmd /k cd "%1"

Vista

To activate the command window, just hold down the Shift key when you right-click on a folder, and you should see the Open Command Window Here menu item:

Edit: forgot the link

To get the comments to work

by Jacky Howe In reply to Comments appear when you ...

add this to the end of the .ini file.

[.ShellClassInfo]
IconFile=%SystemRoot%\system32\SHELL32.dll
IconIndex=27

InfoTip = Hang on Help is on it's way

