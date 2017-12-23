Comments appear when you hover with the mouse
http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10878_11-5587642.html
If it's a command window that your after try this.
XP
Press the WinKey + r type regedt32 and press Enter
Browse to HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\Directory\shell
Create a new key named DosPrompt
Change the default value to:
Command Prompt Here
Create a new key named Command
Change the default value to:
cmd /k cd "%1"
Vista
To activate the command window, just hold down the Shift key when you right-click on a folder, and you should see the Open Command Window Here menu item:
Edit: forgot the link
To get the comments to work
add this to the end of the .ini file.
[.ShellClassInfo]
IconFile=%SystemRoot%\system32\SHELL32.dll
IconIndex=27
InfoTip = Hang on Help is on it's way
open a comment window
I ranjith, can i write a c or batch file to open a comment window when ever i click on a folder.
thanks.....
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.