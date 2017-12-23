Search

Opening MS Word & MS Excel

krbrickey
When opening both apps. I receive an error code in a MS Visual Basic window saying:"MS Word/Excel has detected that your computer has a version of Adobe Acrobat PDFMaker that is known to cause instabilities in Word/Excel 2002. To resolve this issue, download an update from Adobe Systems Web site." I have tried to find this update but to no avail. I have also tried to uninstall the version of Acrobat (5.0 and 6.0)and reinstall. Do I need to delete a key in the registry or what?

Also, another starting error, after the Acrobat error says:"Compile error in hidden module: AutoExec or :AutoExecNew." ??? When closing Word/Excel, I get another module error that says, istMon instead of, :AutoExec. I have updated all Office programs to date. What gives? I'm soooo confused.

