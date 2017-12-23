Collapse -
Do a search for pdf.dot. I think that is what the file name is and delete it.
It is a .dot file that causes the problem.
Opening MS Word & MS Excel
Also, another starting error, after the Acrobat error says:"Compile error in hidden module: AutoExec or :AutoExecNew." ??? When closing Word/Excel, I get another module error that says, istMon instead of, :AutoExec. I have updated all Office programs to date. What gives? I'm soooo confused.
