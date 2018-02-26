Collapse -
Oracle With SQL Server
Hi,
The following site describes the various drivers that are available and their connectivites.
http://ourworld.compuserve.com/homepages/Ken_North/odbcvend.htm
(remove spaces from above URL)
Hopefully at least one of them will give you what you want!
Cheers,
Tim.
I want to insert some records from sql server to oracle database but i can't able to find the right ODBC Driver or any thing else which i able to do that.
Please help me.
