Search

Networks

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Oracle With SQL Server

By SoftwareDeveloper ·
How Can I Connect SQL Server with Oracle on Unix Server.
I want to insert some records from sql server to oracle database but i can't able to find the right ODBC Driver or any thing else which i able to do that.
Please help me.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums