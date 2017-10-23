Search

Mac OS

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

OS 10.3 Networking & Mounting Hard Drive

By aszunick ·
I'm using 1 G5 and one G4 Mac. I'm trying to setup file sharing between both. All configurations have been double checked and verified by Apple. I'd like to have the hard drive of one be available on the other desktop. Tech support at Apple leaves a lot to be desired. Running a peer to peer ethernet network. Nothing fancy. I can get "drop boxes" etc but impossible to let one see the others hard drive like in OS9 or XP. Strange OS. All suggestions appreciated.
Thanks,
aszunick@yahoo.com

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by tpkendall In reply to OS 10.3 Networking & Moun ...

If you connect from your G5 to your G4 and use the original
Admin username & PSword of the G4, you can select the entire
drive. I just did it to my TiBook. Both are running 10.3.x and
logged in as admin users. You will be unable to get into other
accounts on the G4. Or you can try these Apps "DropCopy" or
"SharePoints" at versiontracker.com

gravatar
Collapse -

by aszunick In reply to

Sorry it took so long .... thanks

gravatar
Collapse -

by aszunick In reply to OS 10.3 Networking & Moun ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Mac OS Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums