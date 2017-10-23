If you connect from your G5 to your G4 and use the original
Admin username & PSword of the G4, you can select the entire
drive. I just did it to my TiBook. Both are running 10.3.x and
logged in as admin users. You will be unable to get into other
accounts on the G4. Or you can try these Apps "DropCopy" or
"SharePoints" at versiontracker.com
OS 10.3 Networking & Mounting Hard Drive
Thanks,
aszunick@yahoo.com
